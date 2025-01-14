The Hull Library Art Club won first place for its decorated Christmas tree at Oak Grove. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Library Art Club won first place at the Oak Grove Nature Center for its decorated Christmas tree. The requirement this year was that the ornaments had to be made from newspaper.When…
Latest News
- Building Relationships is Ultimate Reward
- City to replace hundreds of resident water meters
- Hull Library Art Club wins first place
- Hull Clovers help collect wreaths
- Betty Schoch
- Carla Hepp
- Craig’s County Comments
- Insuring small businesses
- Frontier Bank offers assistance to small business startups
- Fresh approaches to saving money in 2025