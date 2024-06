Hull Kiwanis Club tours D&K Doors

TOURING D&K DOORS Pictured is D&K Doors co-owner Kyle LeLoux giving a tour to the Hull Kiwanis Club of the newly-built D&K Doors showroom Thursday, June 13. The tour included the many office areas for D&K Doors employees as well as the staging and inventory areas for the many needs of the continually-growing Hull business….