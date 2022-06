Hull Farmers’ Market kicked off June 7

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer ROCK RIVER HONEYDisplayed at the first Hull Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market of 2022 were Rock River Honey’s bottles of honey and beeswax candles. The hard work of Jeremy Boone is on display for customers to peruse every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Hubbling Park in Hull until September 27. …