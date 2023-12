Hull family celebrates premie’s journey

A MIRACLE STORYPictured above is Trent Hulstein in an incubator at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls after his birth at just 3 pounds May 7, 2017. After a roller coaster of emotions, good days and bad days, Trent became a preemie success story after just 28 days in the NICU. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff…