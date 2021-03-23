Hull Christian School seventh and eighth grade students have been preparing since the end of January to present the play,…
Hull Christian students to present ‘Humpty Dumpty is Missing’
Hull Christian School seventh and eighth grade students have been preparing since the end of January to present the play,…
Boyden-Hull boys’ basketball JV and varsity assistant coach Jeff Meyn retires from coaching after over 40 years Nathan Broek |...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As construction on a new senior living campus in Sioux Center continues, officials at Sioux...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce conducted its monthly meeting, Monday, March 8, at the...
Virtual course designed to prepare kids for time at home alone Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Keeping kids safe at...
Spring cleaning is a good time to prepare a financial plan Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer No one can predict...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer March 7 is National Be Heard Day, a day in which small businesses are encouraged...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Golden Owl Award, presented by Nationwide and Iowa FFA Foundation, recognizes outstanding agricultural educators...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 1900, Rudolf Diesel unveiled the first diesel engine at the World Fair. The engine...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Hull residents of all ages took to the streets Friday, March 5 take advantage of...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Western Christian High School individual competitive speech students participated in a district contest at Western...