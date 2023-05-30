Hull Christian students present spring band and orchestra pops concert

Amie Smit directed the Hull Christian School orchestra during the spring band and orchestra pops concert May 18. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School students presented the spring band and orchestra pops concert Thursday, May 18. Students were all dressed in western attire and cowboy hats for the Western theme.Amie Smit…
