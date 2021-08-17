SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS NEW STAFF Jenelle VanDer Zwaag, Faith Bierma, Alex Van Der Wilt, Jenna Roghair and Sydney Durbin are…
Hull Christian School welcomes new teachers
SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS NEW STAFF Jenelle VanDer Zwaag, Faith Bierma, Alex Van Der Wilt, Jenna Roghair and Sydney Durbin are…
New school year means big changes for the school Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A new gym, commons area,...
State’s population sees nearly 5 percent increase Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The U.S. Census Bureau has released 2020...
Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Annie Vanden Brink has worked with Aspen Heights since September 2019. During her time with the...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A poultry barn structure fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, near George brought an additional...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The annual Western Christian FFA tractor ride Saturday, Aug. 7, gave participants an opportunity...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Kids’ Club began Jan. 12, 2016, under the direction of four individuals, including current...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Aspen Heights retirement community hosted a Chamber of Commerce coffee Tuesday, Aug. 3. ...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Human Sciences division hosted a QPR virtual...
Arlan Boonestro refurbishes home into model of former Hull filling station Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A tall Standard...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull residents expressed their concerns with potential plans for water retention and future development...