Hull Christian principal Randy Ten Pas takes raising funds to even greater heights

A CHALLENGE TO REMEMBERPrincipal Randy Ten Pas gives a glimpse of the view from on top a scissor lift. Ten Pas raised $5,100 during this year’s annual Rally Day Sale for Hull Christian School if he took on the challenge of spending 51 hours perched atop the lift from Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m….