Hull Christian hosts jog-walk-a-thon

May 6, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Go, first grade! Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant What started out as a cold, rainy day Thursday, turned into a beautiful day for the jog-walk-a-thon for Hull Christian School. Students were joined by parents, siblings, grandparents and friends as they made laps around Hesla Field. The money raised will be used for the Cultivating Roots…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here