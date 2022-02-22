2022 Outstanding Business, Citizen and Employee Left to right: Philip De Koster and John De Koster were the recipients of…
Hull Chamber Outstanding Awards, scholarship recipients and First Dollar Businesses honored
Shane D. Johnson Staff Writer Jim Collins’ time as city administrator with the city of Hull has come to an...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society is going to be hosting a high tea event at...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Business and Industry Expo will be Wednesday, March 30, in Hull’s community...
Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull’s Bargain Alley Thrift Store has expanded its operation by opening the Bargain Alley Furniture...
Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Hull Kiwanis Club had the opportunity to tour the facilities...
Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Sioux County Conservation naturalist Sarah Davelaar presented the fourth- and fifth-grade students of Hull Christian...
Siouxland Strength trains for individual needs Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Siouxland Strength began serving clients in their journey to...
Rapid Nutrition provides energy and protein in teas and shakes Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Many people looking for energy...
Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull theater performers showed off their artistic and vocal talents by performing “The Wizard...
Dordt senior and Hull native impacted by trip experiences Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull native Sydney Stiemsma had...