Holiday festivities planned in Boyden and Hull

By | Posted November 22nd, 2021 |

Hull’s Winterfest event and Boyden’s Festival of Trees Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Saturday, Dec. 4, Hull’s Winterfest…

  • Taking musical talents to all-state

    November 22nd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Belle Schiermeyer and Brooke Meyer, Trinity Christian High School musicians under the direction of...

    Highlights from Western Christian production of ‘Leaving Iowa

    November 22nd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Western Christian students performed “Leaving Iowa” Thursday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 13, in...

    Busy board for busy hands: 4-Her’s project to be donated after earning State Fair accolades

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer As a community living manager for Hope Haven, a resource for disability services and...

    One last route

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Ken Draayer has been a dedicated employee of Western Christian High School.  He started...

    Taking passion for the ivories to the top

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Western Christian pianist Julia Veldman selected as all-state accompanist Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The musical resume for Julia...

  • Honoring those that served with new memorial flags

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer American Legion Wegman-Koele Post 380 of Hull is one step closer to the goal...

    ‘Heart of Christmas’ giving trees in local businesses

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Love INC’s annual event planned for December 4 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Love INC of Sioux County will...

    Showcasing the Demco Heritage Center

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Kevin Ten Haken, executive vice-president for Demco, gave a tour to the Boyden Community...

    Hull Christian School invites veterans for panel discussion

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Veterans Day offers a moment of reflection on the sacrifices and journeys of this...

    Pastor Andrew Hilla gives Veterans Day sermon at Demco Community Center

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Pastor Andrew Hill presented to veterans of the Boyden American Legion William Monster Post...

  • What’s Happening

    Patricia Pollema

    80 Sioux Center, Iowa November 8, 2021 Patricia Pollema, 80, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Sioux […]

    Arlene De Jong

    83 Orange City, Iowa November 4, 2021  Arlene De Jong, 83, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, […]

    Kid’s Club hosts veteran Bob Soodsma

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer As Veterans Day progressed, students at Hull Kids’ Club had the opportunity to hear […]