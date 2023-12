History of Perkins takes front and center stage

PRESENTING ON PERKINSPictured is Chuck Brunsting who gave a presentation on the history of Perkins just west of Hull on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Sioux Center Library hosted by the Sioux County Genealogical Society. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Hull resident gives presentation on the history of Perkins Corner Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Monday,…