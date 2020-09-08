Heroes among us

By | Posted September 8th, 2020 |

 FIRE CHIEF AND HOMETOWN HERO  Chris Starkenburg has been chosen for the Scheels and American Heroes Outdoors Hometown Hero award….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • More than passes, dribbling and goals

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     Hull recreational soccer season to kick-off Sept. 14  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  Improving heart health, increasing strength, developing coordination...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    More than passes, dribbling and goals

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     Hull recreational soccer season to kick-off Sept. 14  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  Improving heart health, increasing strength, developing coordination...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Homecoming week activities planned, representatives named

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor  Homecoming 2020 kicked off Friday, Sept. 4, at Western Christian High School with “Patriotic Day....

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Putting for a purpose

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     County-wide golf outings planned in support of local food pantries  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  To ensure no resident of...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull Farmers’ Market continues to offer variety

    September 8th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  Fall produce is now available to customers at the Hull Farmers’ Market. Kids and adults...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Growing a greater classroom

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    Western Christian greenhouse to provide more than learning opportunities Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students in the agriculture program at...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Grant money allocated for voting precincts

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the presidential election just over two months away, committees are preparing for voters to...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    The voice of Sioux County sports

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    sioux county radio Radio sports director ready to provide play-by-play for Boyden-Hull, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Western Christian and select Trinity Christian...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull Christian School welcomes new staff

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Three teachers are new to the staff at Hull Christian School for the 2020-2021 school...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    For the love of sports

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    new century press interns Tatum Jensen and Owen Christensen hired at New Century Press to aid the sports department with...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Delilah De Stigter

    70  Carmel, Iowa  August 27, 2020  Delilah Marie “Dee” De Stigter, 70, of Carmel, Iowa, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, […]

    Boyden-Hull girls blow past their competitors at home tournament

    Comets topple Siouxland Christian, George-Little Rock and Rock Valley to remain undefeated in the early stages of the 2020 season  […]

    Tigers topple Wolves in three

    Trinity Christian executes its one-setter offense to open 2020 season and War Eagle Conference play  Nathan Broek | Sports Editor  […]