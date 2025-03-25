Here for ‘the small guy’

PLANT MANAGER Darren De Groot is the plant manager at Farmers Feed and Supply in Boyden. De Groot started there in 1998 in high school and worked his way up to manager. (Photo/Amy Lyon) MAKING CUSTOMIZED FEED Pictured is the inside of Farmers Feed and Supply in Boyden where the feed is manufactured. Since its…
