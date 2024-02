Helping heal after tragedy

BLUEJAY STRONG AND COMET STRONGPictured are two of the many bookmarks made by Boyden-Hull Elementary students in support of Perry Community School District in Perry, Iowa, after a Jan. 4 school shooting that killed sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff and Perry High School principal Dan Marburger and injured five more individuals at the school. (Photo Submitted) Boyden-Hull…