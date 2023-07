Growing Sweet Corn and family memories

CARRYING ON A FAMILY OPERATIONJohn Tiedeman is pictured with his family on Ferdson’s Family Farms near Hull. The five-generation operation sells sweet corn during the summer months, with the funds going to Tiedeman’s children to help with 4-H projects and livestock. (Photo/Submitted) John Tiedeman reflects on family’s agricultural legacy and five generations of Ferdson’s Family…