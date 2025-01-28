‘God Made Sunshine’ program at Hull Christian School

The preschoolers and kindergarteners do actions to one of their songs at their program “God Made Sunshine.” The students accompanied “Pitter Patter” with drums, a thunder drum and a rain stick. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The preschool and kindergarten classes at Hull Christian School presented their “God Made Sunshine” program on Jan. 23.The children…
