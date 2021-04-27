George native joins Sanford clinics as nurse practitioner

By | Posted April 27th, 2021 |

Rachel Ackerman Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A George native will begin her career as a nurse practitioner for Sanford…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
  • No school, just service

    April 27th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students of Boyden-Hull High School spent Friday, April 23 out in the community serving others...

    Sioux County Index to resume regular office hours

    April 27th, 2021
    Former administrative assistant rejoins staff Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Julie Bosma of Hull has rejoined the New Century Press...

    Signs of creativity in one-of-a-kind items

    April 20th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The trees are beginning to blossom and spring temperatures are being felt across the area....

    Zandstra’s Family Greenhouse celebrates expansion

    April 20th, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The work didn't stop with summer's end at Zandstra's Family Greenhouse in Hull. In August,...

    Historical Society looks back, discusses what’s ahead

    April 20th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society met for its annual meeting Tuesday, April 13, in the Hull...

  • Welcome back Spring

    April 13th, 2021
    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After the unusual year that was 2020, area athletes got onto the pitch, the track...

    Egg-cellent day for Easter egg hunts

    April 6th, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce, Hull recreation department, Hull Library and a number of...

    Lieutenant governor is guest speaker at academic banquet

    April 6th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On Tuesday, March 30, Trinity Christian High School hosted the War Eagle Academic Banquet. The...

    New staff at Otter Valley Country Club welcomed ahead of opening day

    April 6th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With opening day behind them, Otter Valley Country Club is getting new staff familiar with...

    Bigger than basketball

    March 30th, 2021
    Western Christian boys' basketball program gives back Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Preparing for a basketball state championship run took...

  • What’s Happening

    Song, dance and stories

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Public Library had a full house for story hour Friday, April 23. Participants […]

    How the garden grows

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Learning, growing and developing new friends are all possible at the Hull Public Library through […]

    Residents reminded to secure valuables after recent vandalism

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of vandalism that happened in Hull. […]