From teacher to World War II bomber

GLENN KOOIMA TO PRESENT ON HIS GREAT-UNCLE’S WWII SERVICEGlenn Kooima will present at Dordt University on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the BJ Haan Auditorium. He will present on the service of his great-uncle Lawrence Kooima. Lawrence was shot down and killed over Bremen, Germany, in October of 1943. (Photo/Submitted) Glenn Kooima to…