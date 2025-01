From Sheridan Depot to Boyden Depot to Boyden home

The old Boyden depot was built in 1872, according to dates James Doorenbos found inscribed on the lumber. (Photo/Diamond Jubilee) The Boyden Depot was taken down in November 1983. (Photo/Boyden Reporter) James Doorenbos used the lumber from the depot to build an addition to his home. (Photo/Beacon) Boyden Blast Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant In…