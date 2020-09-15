From natural habitat to a memory Preserved

By | Posted 14 hours ago |

MAKING MEMORIES LAST Robert McAlpine of McAlpine Taxidermy has made the decision to take his business from part-time to full-time…

  • Make plans to attend HogtoberFest

    14 hours ago
    by

    New events added to rib competition event Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Leaves are beginning to change colors, nights are...

    Greased pig competition is principal’s annual challenge

    14 hours ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While the 2020 Rally Day Sale may have looked a little different this year in...

    Sorting through car seat safety

    14 hours ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Safety is one of the top priorities for parents but can be an overwhelming concern...

    No ordinary day A one in 100,000 chance leads to Lissencephaly Awareness Day in Boyden

    September 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Days of the year can fly by quickly, some with more meaning than others. Tuesday,...

    A new home for the Hull Legion

    September 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of American Legion Wegman-Koele Post #0380 have found a new home in a familiar...

  • Heroes among us

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     Boyden man to be featured in ‘Hometown Heroes’ segment   Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  Every town has people who go...

    More than passes, dribbling and goals

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     Hull recreational soccer season to kick-off Sept. 14  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  Improving heart health, increasing strength, developing coordination...

    Putting for a purpose

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     County-wide golf outings planned in support of local food pantries  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  To ensure no resident of...

    Growing a greater classroom

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    Western Christian greenhouse to provide more than learning opportunities Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students in the agriculture program at...

  • What’s Happening

    Chickens take over Boyden Library

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While a library is a place to get work done, enjoy a peaceful place to […]

    Fenna Winter

    93 Boyden, Iowa September 17, 2020 Fenna “Toots” Winter, 93, of Boyden, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at […]

    Gene Van Roekel

    73 Hull, Iowa September 15, 2020 Gene Van Roekel, 73, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at […]