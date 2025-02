For the love of dogs

HELPING DOGS FEEL AND LOOK THEIR BEST Jenna Mantel of Canine Creations in Doon finishes grooming a Cavapoo named Peanut. Mantel’s love of dogs led to her opening her dog-grooming business in April 2024. She offers many grooming options, including baths, toenail trims, haircuts, de-shedding and more. (Photo/Submitted) CANINE CREATIONS In April 2024, Jenna Mantel…