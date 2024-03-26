DES MOINES, Iowa – State Treasurer Roby Smith announces Iowa’s AAA credit rating has been affirmed by Fitch Ratings. “This is great news for Iowa. We are in a good financial position, according to the experts,” Smith said. “An AAA credit rating indicates the strength of the state’s economy, and Iowa’s economy outlook is stable.”Fitch…
Latest News
- Celebrating 20 years with TeSlaa Trucking
- City of Boyden dedicated to daycare
- Young Iowa Cattlemen visit governor’s office
- Cooking Club at the Hull Library
- Fitch affirms Iowa’s excellent credit rating
- Outdoor Skills Day
- Blood drive collects 35 units
- Easter Egg Hunt at Aspen Heights
- Albertha De Jong
- Craig’s County Comments