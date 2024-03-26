Fitch affirms Iowa’s excellent credit rating

Mar 26, 2024 | Community, Home, News

DES MOINES, Iowa – State Treasurer Roby Smith announces Iowa’s AAA credit rating has been affirmed by Fitch Ratings. “This is great news for Iowa. We are in a good financial position, according to the experts,” Smith said. “An AAA credit rating indicates the strength of the state’s economy, and Iowa’s economy outlook is stable.”Fitch…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register