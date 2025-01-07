First Steps Academy welcomes new director amid renovations

NEW DIRECTOR Shelby Kooima is the new director of First Steps Academy in Boyden. She began in November and looks forward to using her knowledge and experience from her past jobs and current classes as she plans to graduate with her bachelor’s degree of science in early childhood education in the winter of 2025. (Photo/Submitted)…

