Drive Your Tractor to School Day at Boyden-Hull

Mar 4, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Boyden-Hull students pose by their tractors on “Drive Your Tractor to School” Day. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull students had a beautiful day for their “Drive Your Tractor to School” Day Friday, Feb. 28. Students posed for a picture with their tractors before heading inside for classes. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…

