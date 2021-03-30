Drive-a-tractor-to-school day at Western

By | Posted March 30th, 2021 |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Tractors of all sizes gathered at Western Christian High School Thursday, March 25 as 18…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Bigger than basketball

    March 30th, 2021
    by

    Western Christian boys’ basketball program gives back Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Preparing for a basketball state championship run took...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Breaking ground on next Habitat home

    March 30th, 2021
    by

    ‘Sponsor a Stud’ donations still being accepted Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In January, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity announced plans...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Math bee offers challenging opportunity

    March 30th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Solving math problems isn’t for everyone, but for those who enjoy it, the thrill of...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Western Christian individual speech sets school record for all-state nominations

    March 30th, 2021
    by

    Boyden-Hull and Trinity Christian also represented at all-state  Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor It was a different speech season for...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Dedicated to success

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    Boyden-Hull boys’ basketball JV and varsity assistant coach Jeff Meyn retires from coaching after over 40 years Nathan Broek |...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Hull Christian students to present ‘Humpty Dumpty is Missing’

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer School plays give students the ability to use their creativity while developing imagination skills, building...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New senior living facility is officially named

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As construction on a new senior living campus in Sioux Center continues, officials at Sioux...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Protecting against cyberattacks is focus of Chamber presentation

    March 16th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce conducted its monthly meeting, Monday, March 8, at the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Virtual course designed to prepare kids for time at home alone

    March 16th, 2021
    by

    Virtual course designed to prepare kids for time at home alone Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Keeping kids safe at...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Spring cleaning is a good time to prepare a financial plan

    March 16th, 2021
    by

    Spring cleaning is a good time to prepare a financial plan Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer No one can predict...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Youth Art Month Displaying new skills

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer March is Youth Art Month, a time to promote art education around the country. Western […]

    John Van Sloten

    86 Rock Valley, Iowa March 24, 2021 John M. Van Sloten, 86, of Rock Valley, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March […]

    Jarvis De Wild

    61 Hull, Iowa March 24, 2021 Jarvis De Wild, 61, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at […]