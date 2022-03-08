Down with the old

By | Posted March 8th, 2022 |

Down with the old 1974 HULL CO-OP FERTILIZER PLANT DEMOLISHED Hull Co-op took steps to demolish the old fertilizer warehouse…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • A sneak peek at spring

    March 8th, 2022
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor There is a saying in the Midwest and familiar to most Iowans, “If you don’t...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull Chamber Outstanding Awards, scholarship recipients and First Dollar Businesses honored

    February 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The 2022 Hull Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Award recipients were honored at a noon luncheon...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull city administrator Jim Collins celebrates last day

    February 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson Staff Writer Jim Collins’ time as city administrator with the city of Hull has come to an...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull Historical Society to host high tea event

    February 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society is going to be hosting a high tea event at...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull Business and Industry Expo slated for March 30

    February 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Business and Industry Expo will be Wednesday, March 30, in Hull’s community...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Bargain Alley Thrift Store: Expanding Operations

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull’s Bargain Alley Thrift Store has expanded its operation by opening the Bargain Alley Furniture...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull Kiwanis Club tours Bliek’s Custom Fab

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Hull Kiwanis Club had the opportunity to tour the facilities...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Sioux County Conservation hosts live animal program at Hull Christian

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Sioux County Conservation naturalist Sarah Davelaar presented the fourth- and fifth-grade students of Hull Christian...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Health and fitness priorities for Hull Gym

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Siouxland Strength trains for individual needs Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Siouxland Strength began serving clients in their journey to...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Fueling the day

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Rapid Nutrition provides energy and protein in teas and shakes Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Many people looking for energy...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Former Western Christian athlete named as Player of the Year

    great plains women’s basketball Asthyn Veerbeek of the Dordt University women’s basketball team named as GPAC POY Nathan Broek | […]

    Caden Kleinwolterink chooses Red Raiders

    college signing Kleinwolterink of Boyden-Hull looks to play both basketball and golf at Northwestern College in Orange City Nathan Broek […]

    Tunis Vollink

    82 Hull, Iowa February 16, 2022 Tunis Vollink, 82, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Pleasant […]