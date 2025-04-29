Craig’s County Comments

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for April 22, 2025Since my last report two weeks ago, planting has commenced. Since my last report, planting has also been completed. It’s been quite the flurry of activity around KC Family Farms and the rain…
