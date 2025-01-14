Craig’s County Comments

Jan 14, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District “What day of the week is it?” That is a phrase that has been asked repeatedly by Kristin and myself over the course of the last couple weeks. Sometimes even more than once a day. There just seems…

