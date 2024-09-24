Craig’s County Comments

Sep 24, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for September 17, 2024 Fall is my favorite time of year. I like the cooler evenings and mornings. Harvest is ready to begin and, Lord willing, the incoming bounty of crops as they are harvested after…

