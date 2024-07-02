Craig’s County Comments

Jul 2, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for June 25, 2024Tragedy and devastation. I don’t know what other words to use to describe what has transpired here in Sioux County and surrounding areas since my last article. I know just recently I’ve complained…

