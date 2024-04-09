Craig’s County Comments

Apr 9, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for April 2, 2024The calendar has flipped to April. The official start of spring was March 19. Snow is gone, grass is greening up, the boys and I have been working on the planter and Chloe…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register