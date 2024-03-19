Ashtyn Keldermanbasketball Siouxland All-Conference 2nd-teamAll-Region Region 4 Elly Moretbasketball Siouxland All-Conference honorable mention Carter Kleinwolterinkbasketball Siouxland All-Conference 1st-team Blake Moserbasketball Siouxland All-Conference 3rd-team Nathan Van Otterloobasketball Siouxland All-Conference honorable mention Kaylee De Jong (235)Wrestling All-Conference Siouxland 1st-team Emma De Jong (at-large)Wrestling All-Conference Siouxland 2nd-team Kayla Sanchez (at-large)Wrestling All-Conference Siouxland 2nd-team Angel Gasca – Wrestling All-Conference…
Congratulations to the winter honor athletes! Boyden-Hull/Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley:
