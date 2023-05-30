Committing to the future

SIGNING WITH TOWN AND COUNTRY IMPLEMENTWestern Christian student Matt Alons signs a contract of intent to continue his education and join the team at Town and Country Implement as a technician apprentice. He is pictured seated between Brandon Dorhout, left, and James Van Veldhuizen, right, of Town and Country Implement. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |…