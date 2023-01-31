SHOWCASING NEW SKILLSThe second-grade participants in the Western Christian cheer camp Jan. 20 showcased the new skills they learned during halftime of the varsity girls’ basketball game. (Photos/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Approximately 40 students in kindergarten through third grade attended cheer camp at Western Christian Friday, Jan. 20. The girls performed during…
Latest News
- Two Nighthawks advance to first sanctioned state tourney
- Former Hull resident pens e-book on overcoming adversity
- Hull Historical Society continues to value past history, looks forward to the future
- Boyden-Hull large group speech receives 1 Rating
- Cheer Camp at Western Christian
- Nellie Rozeboom
- Hull Roller Mill
- Hull Co-op Service Center to offer new site for vehicle service
- Salvaging vehicles and saving customers money
- Wolfpack compete in first Super Regional tournament in state history