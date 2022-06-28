Changes to UTV/ATV Iowa Law take effect July 1

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer SIOUX COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE JUNE 28(Editor’s Note: The following was inadvertently omitted from publication with the front-page story “Sioux County Relay for Life Comes to Hull” and photo in the June 22 edition of the Index.)Pictured from left to right are Sioux County Relay for Life local volunteer…