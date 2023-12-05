Calvary Protestant Reformed Church

Rafters are set in place. (Photo/ Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Construction of Calvary began in June 2011. (Photo/ Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Rafters are in place over the sanctuary. (Photo/ Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Calvary Protestant Reformed Church in 2023 (Photo/Julie Bosma) Sunday morning services at the Calvary Protestant Reformed Church are at 9:30 a.m….