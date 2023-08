Bringing enthusiasm and experience to Hull Christian School classrooms

HULL CHRISTIAN SCHOOLTaylor DeJong, Amanda DeKam, Karynna Bonestroo and Madi Ten Haken (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull Christian SchoolKarynna Bonestroo joins Hull Christian as a kindergarten teacher. Bonestroo was raised in Alton, Iowa, and graduated from MOC-Floyd Valley High School in 2019. She then attended the University of South Dakota, graduating with a…