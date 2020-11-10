NOVEMBER 11 IS VETERANS DAY Thanking local veterans Leading commander of the Hull American Legion Post, Jim Koele brought pictures…
Brightening the day of veterans
Hull native, Randy Feenstra, elected to U.S. Congress Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As national results are favoring a presidential...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer National STEM Day was observed Nov. 8 as a day to inspire kids to explore...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The goal in a game of chess is to capture the opponent’s pieces until a...
Club introduces students to a variety of visual and performing arts Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pencil strokes...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Western Christian High School’s Breanna Ten Pas was selected to participate in the 2020 Iowa...
Trinity Christian High School musician selected to All-State Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since the fifth grade, Sierra Meyer has...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Veterans’ Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, a day to honor all those who are currently...
Boyden-Hull junior high class participates in straw poll Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Iowa’s youth have also cast their ballots...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Although the National FFA Convention followed a virtual-only format, Western Christian FFA members had the...
Measurable snow, then cold before fall briefly returns Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor As trees continued to drop leaves in...