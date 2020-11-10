Brightening the day of veterans

One for the record books November 3rd, 2020

by admin Trinity Christian High School musician selected to All-State Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since the fifth grade, Sierra Meyer has...

Log In Register This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.

Students cast votes in general election November 3rd, 2020

by admin Boyden-Hull junior high class participates in straw poll Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Iowa’s youth have also cast their ballots...

Log In Register This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.