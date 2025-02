Break up the winter blues

Car show coming to Boyden Amy Lyon | Staff Writer Car enthusiasts, come one, come all to the Frostbite Auto Fest Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Demco Heritage Center in Boyden. Organized by the Moonlite Crewzers Car Club, this indoor car show is free to spectators and promises “an epic day filled with stunning cars, great food…