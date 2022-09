Boyden Public Library hosts Sioux County Conservation for ‘All About Monarchs’

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer TEACHING ON MONARCHSNaturalist Sarah Davelaar from Sioux County Conservation presented to students at the Boyden Public Library Wednesday, Sept. 21. Students learned about the life cycle of monarch butterflies through interactive displays and a real monarch butterfly was also shown to students. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) On Wednesday, Sept. 21,…