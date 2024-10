Boyden Legion and Auxiliary Unveils Gold Star Mother and Families Monument

GOLD STAR MOTHER AND FAMILY MEMORIAL RIBBON CUTTING Pictured are members of Boyden American Legion and Auxiliary William Monster Post 272 cutting the ribbon for the new Gold Star Mother and Families Monument erected at the Boyden Veterans’ Memorial Sept. 29. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Editor Boyden American Legion William Monster Post…