Boyden-Hull student attends National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

ROMAN DE WIT EXCELS IN STEMBoyden-Hull Elementary student, Roman De Wit, had the opportunity to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways To STEM at the University of Minnesota this past July. De Wit was nominated by his fourth-grade elementary teacher, Rebeca Ochsendorf, for his leadership skills in the classroom. Those skills are also evident…