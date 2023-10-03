Boyden-Hull School District celebrates homecoming week

Boyden-Hull Homecoming CourtFront Row (Left to Right): Jaiden Cannegieter, Haley Crawford, Monika Van Schepen, Eric Nilles, Savanna Nilles, Aubrey Marra. Back Row (Left to Right): Nathan Van Otterloo, Taiten Den Besten, Trey Van Roekel, Blake Moser. Homecoming Court Pages: Layten Tiedeman and Makenna Scholten (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Monday, Sept. 25, saw Boyden-Hull…