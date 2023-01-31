Boyden-Hull large group speech receives 1 Rating

BOYDEN-HULL LARGE GROUP SPEECH RECEIVES TOP RATINGPictured are the students of Boyden-Hull High School who competed at the Jan. 21 district large group speech contest. The talented students, coached by Emily Miranda and Julie Visscher, received a 1 rating for their performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Front row from left: Jeremy Maassen, Zachery…
