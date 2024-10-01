Boyden-Hull kindergarteners visit pumpkin patch

Kindergarteners pose with their pumpkins. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Boyden-Hull kindergarten class visited Solsma Punkin Patch. They learned about all the different things they grow on the farm, like pumpkins, gourds, broom corn and Indian corn. Students also got to explore the pumpkin patch and pick out a…
