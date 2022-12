Boyden-Hull junior high/high school Christmas concert

Kim Godtland led the Boyden-Hull junior high choir Wednesday, Dec. 21 for the Christmas program. She was accompanied by Leila Moret. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The bands and choirs of Boyden-Hull junior high and high school performed their Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 21. The junior high band, led by Jan Zandstra, began the concert…