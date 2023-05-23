Boyden-Hull graduation Sunday, May 21

SENIOR CLASS SPEAKERSBoyden-Hull class of 2023 speakers Jennifer Luevano, Luke Myers and Piper Ross give their reflections on their years in high school while looking forward to things to come. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Boyden-Hull High School celebrated its senior class of 2023 graduation Sunday, May 21. The class motto was “Life brings…