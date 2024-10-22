Boyden-Hull FFA distributes lunches

Boyden-Hull FFA members Jenna Vollink, Josie Rokusek, Lexi Ewalt and Kinsly Altena handed out lunches at Hull Feed and Produce Thursday, Oct. 17. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Three teams of Boyden-Hull FFA members handed out lunches to farmers at the Hull Co-op, Boyden Co-op, and Hull Feed and Produce Thursday, Oct. 17….