Boyden-Hull Community School District honors 2022 retirees

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A NIGHT TO REMEMBERFormer Boyden-Hull superintendent, Craig Anderson, stands with 2022 retirees Rob Van’t Land, Bill Francis, Daryl Egdorf and Julie Anderson who were all hired by Anderson during his tenure from 1976-1999. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Boyden-Hull School District 2022 retirees were honored during a three-hour recognition party Wednesday,…